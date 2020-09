Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Monday, 07 September 2020 10:00 Hits: 3

He's starred in over 200 roles and his on-screen characters — often rogues and villains — are notorious. At 90, German actor Mario Adorf remains a much-loved screen legend.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/actor-with-1-000-faces-mario-adorf-turns-90/a-18698291?maca=en-rss-en-cul-2090-rdf