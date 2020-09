Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Monday, 07 September 2020 10:14 Hits: 3

The coronavirus pandemic can be an opportunity for the arts, says Austrian percussionist Martin Grubinger — if we understand the signals right.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/rethinking-music-by-percussionist-martin-grubinger/a-54839901?maca=en-rss-en-cul-2090-rdf