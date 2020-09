Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Thursday, 03 September 2020

Burt Bacharach, one of pop's historic melody makers, is still performing at age 92, as you'll see in this Tiny Desk quarantine concert with lyricist Daniel Tashian.

(Image credit: NPR/NPR)

