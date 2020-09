Articles

Published on Saturday, 05 September 2020

From 2008 to 2018, Brad Paisley and Carrie Underwood hosting the CMAs together was one of the few bright spots on a presentation that otherwise offered you a steady diet of bad pop country being crammed down your throat. They won't be hosting the CMAs again, but they are pairing up for the Grand Ole Opry Saturday night.

