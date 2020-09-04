Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Friday, 04 September 2020 16:25 Hits: 5

The excellence continues! Jorma Kaukonen’s Quarantine Concert #21 will air this Saturday, September 5 at 8 p.m. ET from his Fur Peace Ranch Guitar Camp in Ohio. These concerts are quality live, free concerts. You are never quite sure what Jorma’s answers to fan submitted questions will be or what songs he will sing out of his vast repertoire! Tune in here.

With Jorma’s vast experience with improvisation and letting each song have it own impact he draws from his many Jorma Kaukonen or Hot Tuna albums. This is history in the making! Listen this Saturday night to music and the Fur Peace Ranch family rap as Jorma answers fans questions, riffs with his wife and friends, and provides as usual the unusual!

In case you missed last week’s episode, watch Quarantine #20 below.

The post Jorma Kaukonen’s Quarantine Concert #21 – A Livestream Saturday Night appeared first on American Blues Scene.

Read more https://www.americanbluesscene.com/jorma-kaukonens-quarantine-concert-21-a-livestream-saturday-night/