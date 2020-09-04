The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Glenn Alexander – Quarantunes with Shadowland Friday Night

Tonight, Friday, September 4th at 8pm EDT, acclaimed jazz, rock and blues guitarist Glenn Alexander presents Quarantunes with Shadowland!

Says Glenn, “That’s right – the first time was so nice, we decided to do it twice! Make sure you tune in on Friday for another night of kick-ass music with Shadowland! It’s all right here LIVE at 8pm on my  Facebook page – so grab your quarantini and we’ll see y’all then!”

Glenn Alexander

 

The post Glenn Alexander – Quarantunes with Shadowland Friday Night appeared first on American Blues Scene.

Read more https://www.americanbluesscene.com/glenn-alexander-quarantunes-with-shadowland-friday-night/

