Glenn Alexander – Quarantunes with Shadowland Friday Night

Published on Friday, 04 September 2020

Tonight, Friday, September 4th at 8pm EDT, acclaimed jazz, rock and blues guitarist Glenn Alexander presents Quarantunes with Shadowland!

Says Glenn, “That’s right – the first time was so nice, we decided to do it twice! Make sure you tune in on Friday for another night of kick-ass music with Shadowland! It’s all right here LIVE at 8pm on my Facebook page – so grab your quarantini and we’ll see y’all then!”

