Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Thursday, 03 September 2020 19:42 Hits: 7

David Graeber, one of the key minds behind the Occupy Wall Street movement, has died at the age of 59. He was a leading voice in the global social justice movement.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/anthropologist-and-occupy-activist-david-graeber-dies/a-54808758?maca=en-rss-en-cul-2090-rdf