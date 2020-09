Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Friday, 04 September 2020 06:56 Hits: 4

Kelsea Ballerini is releasing 'ballerini,' acoustic versions of the songs from her 'kelsea' disc on Sept. 11 via Black River Entertainment. 'kelsea' came out in March. The first single off the new set is 'club.' 'kelsea is glitter: bold and effervescent and dreams that are boundless. She's who I want to be. While ballerini is emotional,...

Read more https://www.countrystandardtime.com/news/newsitem.asp?xid=11362