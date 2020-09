Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Tuesday, 01 September 2020 10:31 Hits: 3

How great is this?! Straight down the line, authentic, git-down honky-tonk, from the saloon floor straight to you. The Reeves Brothers rip and swing with some great guitar, piano and pedal-steel playing on this song. ‘100 Proof Honky-Tonk‘ is the lastest single from the Las Vegas, NV-based group centred around Matt and Cole Reeves. The …

Read more https://posttowire.com/2020/09/01/new-music-the-reeves-brothers-100-proof-honky-tonk/