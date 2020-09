Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Thursday, 03 September 2020 07:17 Hits: 6

Luke Combs' release of 'What You See Is What You Get' in October will contain five new songs, but they are not necessarily songs that the singer already has released. Combs tweeted on Wednesday night, 'This may come as a surprise, but just wanted to let y'all know 2 of the 5 songs coming out Oct. 23 on the deluxe are ones y'all have NOT heard, yet...' The project will have a total of 22 songs....

Read more https://www.countrystandardtime.com/news/newsitem.asp?xid=11359