NEWS: Adrienne Lenker (Big Thief) Announces Two New Solo Albums

Published on Thursday, 03 September 2020

Big Thief’s Adrianne Lenker announces two new albums, songs and instrumentals, out Friday 23 October, and today presents a new single, ‘anything’. ‘anything’ is a look into Lenker’s introspective and quietly magical catalogue. Backed by soft fingerpicking, Lenker’s magnetic voice references a flurry of memories and beautiful imagery – a hot sun, juicy mango, family fighting on Christmas eve, a circle of trees. It’s …

