The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

NEWS: Adrienne Lenker (Big Thief) Announces Two New Solo Albums

Category: Art/Music Hits: 7

NEWS: Adrienne Lenker (Big Thief) Announces Two New Solo AlbumsNEWS: Adrienne Lenker (Big Thief) Announces Two New Solo AlbumsNEWS: Adrienne Lenker (Big Thief) Announces Two New Solo AlbumsNEWS: Adrienne Lenker (Big Thief) Announces Two New Solo Albums Big Thief’s Adrianne Lenker announces two new albums, songs and instrumentals, out Friday 23 October, and today presents a new single, ‘anything’.  ‘anything’ is a look into Lenker’s introspective and quietly magical catalogue. Backed by soft fingerpicking, Lenker’s magnetic voice references a flurry of memories and beautiful imagery – a hot sun, juicy mango, family fighting on Christmas eve, a circle of trees. It’s … Continue reading

Read more https://posttowire.com/2020/09/03/news-adrienne-lenker-big-thief-announces-two-new-solo-albums/

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version