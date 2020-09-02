27th Annual Living Blues Awards Winners Announced

Articles

It was 1993 when Living Blues Magazine first presented their Living Blues Awards. Founded in 1970 by future Blues Hall of Fame inductees Jim O’Neal and Amy van Singel. Living Blues is America’s oldest blues music publication and touted as the The Magazine of the African American Blues Tradition.Living Blues grew from a quarterly publication to a bi-monthly when O’Neal and van Singel sold their publication rights to the Center for the Study of Southern Culture at the University of Mississippi in 1983.

Each year the Living Blues Awards are given in several categories in two polls; Critics’ Poll, and the Readers’ Poll. Although categories may be duplicated in the various polls, the results obviously can differ.

Here are the winners of the 27th Annual Living Blues Awards for 2020:

Critics’ Poll

Blues Artist of the Year (Male)

Bobby Rush

Blues Artist of the Year (Female)

Shemekia Copeland

Most Outstanding Blues Singer

Mavis Staples

Most Outstanding Musician (Guitar)

Jimmy Johnson

Most Outstanding Musician (Harmonica)

Billy Branch

Most Outstanding Musician (Keyboard)

Marcia Ball

Most Outstanding Musician (Bass)

Benny Turner

Most Outstanding Musician (Drums)

Cedric Burnside

Most Outstanding Musician (Horns)

The Texas Horns: Kaz Kazanoff, John Mills, and Al Gomez

Most Outstanding Musician (Other)

Rhiannon Giddens – Banjo

Best Live Performer

Bobby Rush

Comeback Artist of the Year

Mary Lane

Artist Deserving More Attention

Crystal Thomas

Best Blues Albums of 2019

Album of the Year

Christone “Kingfish” Ingram

Kingfish

(Alligator)

New Recordings / Contemporary Blues

Billy Branch & The Sons of Blues

Roots and Branches: The Songs of Little Walter

(Alligator)

New Recordings / Southern Soul

Annika Chambers

Kiss My Sass

(VizzTone)

New Recordings / Best Debut

Christone “Kingfish” Ingram

Kingfish

(Alligator)

New Recordings / Traditional & Acoustic

Jontavious Willis

Spectacular Class

(Kind of Blue Music)

Historical / Pre-war

Various Artists

“It’s the Best Stuff Yet!”

(Frog Records)

Historical / Postwar

Various Artists

Cadillac Baby’s Bea & Baby Records—The Definitive Collection

(Earwig Records)

Blues Book of the Year

Up Jumped the Devil: The Real Life of Robert Johnson

By Bruce Conforth and Gayle Dean Wardlow

Chicago Review Press

Producer of the Year: New Recording

Rhiannon Giddens and Dirk Powell

Songs of Our Native Daughters

(Smithsonian Folkways)

Producer of the Year: Historical Recording

Michael Frank

Cadillac Baby’s Bea & Baby Records—The Definitive Collection

(Earwig Records)

Readers’ Poll

Blues Artist of the Year (Male)

Christone “Kingfish” Ingram

Blues Artist of the Year (Female)

Mavis Staples

Most Outstanding Musician (Guitar)

Keb’ Mo’

Most Outstanding Musician (Harmonica)

Charlie Musselwhite

Most Outstanding Musician (Keyboard)

Marcia Ball

Best Live Performer

Buddy Guy

Most Outstanding Blues Singer

Buddy Guy

Best Blues Album of 2019 (New Release)

Christone “Kingfish” Ingram

Kingfish

(Alligator)

Best Blues Album of 2019 (Historical Recording)

Muddy Waters

The Complete Plantation Recordings: The Historic 1941–42 Library of Congress Field Recordings

(Analogue Productions)

Best Blues Book of 2019

Up Jumped the Devil: The Real Life of Robert Johnson

By Bruce Conforth and Gayle Dean Wardlow

Chicago Review Press

Congratulations to the all of this year’s winners!

