Kane Brown, Luke Bryan, Eric Church, Dan + Shay, Florida Georgia Line, Mickey Guyton and Morgan Wallen will perform at the 55th Academy of Country Music Awards from the Grand Ole Opry House stage. Hosted by Keith Urban, the ACMs will be broadcast on Wednesday, Sept. 16 at 8 p.m. eastern live/delayed Pacific on CBS....

