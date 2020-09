Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Wednesday, 02 September 2020 09:01 Hits: 5

The Decemberists' Colin Meloy talks about his entry to the Morning Edition Song Project, a meditation on the banality of everyday life in the midst of an international emergency.

(Image credit: Shervin Lainez/Courtesy of the artist)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/09/02/901824501/new-song-decemberists-colin-meloy-slint-spiderland?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=music