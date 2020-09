Articles

Published on Tuesday, 01 September 2020

Oh CMA's. How 2020 of you to nominate Justin Bieber for three CMA Awards. Now he can compete with Trent Reznor of Nine Inch Nails, who won his first in 2019. But hey, the 2020 CMA nominations aren't all bad. Ashley McBryde received three nominations. You know, just as many as Justin Bieber.

