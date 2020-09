Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Tuesday, 01 September 2020 08:43 Hits: 19

The origins of Stonehenge seem to finally be uncovered. But even with the knowledge of where the giant boulders actually came from, the prehistoric site continues to hide further secrets.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/beyond-its-mysteries-what-we-know-about-stonehenge/a-54771301?maca=en-rss-en-cul-2090-rdf