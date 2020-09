Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Monday, 31 August 2020 18:13 Hits: 7

On May 30th, 2018, Justin Townes Earle stopped in Raleigh, North Carolina to perform at Stag’s Head. The concert itself worth seeing, but the moment he addresses what to say to someone struggling with addiction is especially important.

Read more https://www.savingcountrymusic.com/justin-townes-earle-on-what-to-say-to-someone-struggling-w-drugs/