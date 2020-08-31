Moore goes Live at the Ryman

Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Monday, 31 August 2020 19:53 Hits: 14

Justin Moore will go "Live at the Ryman" with his next disc, coming out Sept. 17 on Valory Music Group. The 17-song set was recorded at the Ryman in 2018. "A live album is something I've always had a desire to record and have out for our fans," Moore said on Instagram. "We had the chance to record our sold-out Ryman show 2 years ago. The crowd, the venue, it was unreal. Luckily I didn't screw it up LOL."...

Read more https://www.countrystandardtime.com/news/newsitem.asp?xid=11324