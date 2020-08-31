Barrett announces pregnancy

Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Monday, 31 August 2020 19:53 Hits: 13

Gabby Barrett is pregnant with a baby girl on the way next year. Barrett is married to her guitarist Cade Foehner, who she et while competing on American Idol. Barrett, 21, posted on Instagram, "And then there were three." Foehner posted, "I have the most amazing Wife in the world. I can't possibly come up with strong enough words to honor her as she has honored me in giving me a baby girl!Praise the Lord our God!"...

