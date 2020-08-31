The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Track45 signs with Stoney Creek

Category: Art/Music Hits: 17

Sibling trio Track45 has signed with Broken Bow Entertainment's Stoney Creek Records. Hailing from Meridian, Miss., siblings Jenna, Ben and KK Johnson share harmonies throughout their upcoming EP. "Family is important to us, and we think the best families are all about helping each other become the very best versions of themselves. We've found that family with BBR," said Track45 in a joint statement. "They dream and believe as big as we do, and we couldn't ask for a better creative home."...

Read more https://www.countrystandardtime.com/news/newsitem.asp?xid=11328

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version