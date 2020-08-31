The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Combs goes deluxe, again

Category: Art/Music Hits: 17

Luke Combs will release a deluxe album, "What You See Ain't Always What You Get," on Oct. 23 on River House Artists/Columbia Nashville. The extended edition will feature all 18 songs from Combs' Platinum-certified, "What You See Is What You Get" plus five new tracks. The track list of the new songs was not released. Combs has put out a COVID-19-inspired song "Six Feet Away," but it was not known if that will be on the deluxe edition....

Read more https://www.countrystandardtime.com/news/newsitem.asp?xid=11326

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version