Black Equity in Americana: A Conversation coming Thursday

Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Monday, 31 August 2020 19:53 Hits: 12

Following the national conversation about race in the U.S., Black musicians and industry veterans will meet as part of Black Equity in Americana: A Conversation, discussing ways to accelerate racial equity in Americana on Thursday, Aug. 20 at 1 p.m. Eastern. The live Zoom panel streaming on Facebook via the Americana Music Association's Facebook page will feature: Adia Victoria - Gothic Blues Artist...

Read more https://www.countrystandardtime.com/news/newsitem.asp?xid=11329