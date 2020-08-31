The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Black Equity in Americana: A Conversation coming Thursday

Following the national conversation about race in the U.S., Black musicians and industry veterans will meet as part of Black Equity in Americana: A Conversation, discussing ways to accelerate racial equity in Americana on Thursday, Aug. 20 at 1 p.m. Eastern. The live Zoom panel streaming on Facebook via the Americana Music Association's Facebook page will feature: Adia Victoria - Gothic Blues Artist...

