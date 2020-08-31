The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Nashville Music Equality looks at musicians behind the stars

Category: Art/Music Hits: 12

The discussion of race and music from Nashville Music Equality continues with "Dear Music City: Tales From The B(l)ackground" on Tuesday, Aug. 25 at 6 p.m. Central. The panel will discuss the racial bias experiences that members behind some of the biggest names in music have endured. The panel will be moderated by Shannon Sanders, Recording Academy Trustee and Program Director of 102.1 The Ville, and Beverly Keel, Dean of MTSU's College of Media and Entertainment. Panelists Include:...

Read more https://www.countrystandardtime.com/news/newsitem.asp?xid=11330

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version