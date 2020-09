Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Monday, 31 August 2020 11:10 Hits: 9

Politics and pop culture don't always make for easy bed-fellows. But the 2020 MTV Video Music Awards was all about injustice, elections and, of course, the COVID-19 pandemic. As expected, Lady Gaga stole the show.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/a-socially-distant-affair-the-vmas-2020-reflect-the-political-mood-in-the-us/a-54768878?maca=en-rss-en-cul-2090-rdf