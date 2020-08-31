Townes, Green capture ACM honors

Articles

Published on Monday, 31 August 2020

Tenille Townes and BMLGR's Riley Green are the 55th ACM Awards New Artist winners. Both received a surprise video call from Capitol's Keith Urban with the news. The winners will perform during the show, airing live from Nashville Sept. 16 on CBS. or the first time in the show's history, the 55th Academy of Country Music Awards will take place in Nashville broadcasting from the Grand Ole Opry House, Nashville's historic Ryman Auditorium and The Bluebird Cafe....

