Category: Art/Music Published on Monday, 31 August 2020 07:59 Hits: 15

Terry McBride, who has had success as an artist and songwriter, returns with "Rebels & Angels" on Oct. 23. McBride was part of McBride & The Ride. He also wrote Brooks & Dunn's "Play Something Country" and Reba's "I Keep On Lovin' You." Guests on the CD include Patty Loveless and Delbert McClinton....

