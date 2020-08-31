The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Griffin reveals artwork, songs

Category: Art/Music Hits: 14

A Ryan Griffin revealed the artwork and track listing for "Name On It." The six-song EP features tracks all co-written by Griffin, each inspired by personal stories of his own. The track list is: 1. Right Here Right Now (Ryan Griffin, Josh London, Jason Massey) 2. Name On It (Ryan Griffin, Nicolle Galyon, Mark Trussell) 3. All Over Again (Ryan Griffin, Mark Trussell, Emily Weisband) 4. Down (Ryan Griffin, Cameron Badell, Mark Trussell)...

Read more https://www.countrystandardtime.com/news/newsitem.asp?xid=11336

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version