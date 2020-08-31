Griffin reveals artwork, songs

Articles

A Ryan Griffin revealed the artwork and track listing for "Name On It." The six-song EP features tracks all co-written by Griffin, each inspired by personal stories of his own. The track list is: 1. Right Here Right Now (Ryan Griffin, Josh London, Jason Massey) 2. Name On It (Ryan Griffin, Nicolle Galyon, Mark Trussell) 3. All Over Again (Ryan Griffin, Mark Trussell, Emily Weisband) 4. Down (Ryan Griffin, Cameron Badell, Mark Trussell)...

