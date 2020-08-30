Underwood gets ready for Sunday night football

Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Sunday, 30 August 2020

Carrie Underwood will once again star in the debut of the 2020 show open for NBC's Sunday Night Football. Working within social-distancing parameters, the 2020 Sunday Night Football show open was produced without extras in a studio or stadium. For the first time, the SNF show open will feature user-generated content from fans showcasing their team spirit. Cameos from NFL stars, also recorded remotely, will be highlighted....

