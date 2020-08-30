The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Underwood gets ready for Sunday night football

Carrie Underwood will once again star in the debut of the 2020 show open for NBC's Sunday Night Football. Working within social-distancing parameters, the 2020 Sunday Night Football show open was produced without extras in a studio or stadium. For the first time, the SNF show open will feature user-generated content from fans showcasing their team spirit. Cameos from NFL stars, also recorded remotely, will be highlighted....

