Category: Art/Music Published on Sunday, 30 August 2020 08:42 Hits: 22

Luke Laird, who has 24 number 1 country singles and multiple Grammy, ACM and CMA awards - has never put out a record of his own until now. Laird will release "Music Row" on Sept. 18. He self-produced the 10-song collection chronicling his journey from being a kid in rural Hartstown, Pa. to becoming a key songwriter and producer in Nashville....

