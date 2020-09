Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Sunday, 30 August 2020 08:42 Hits: 23

Hosts and performers were announced for the 31st Annual IBMA Bluegrass Music Awards, which will stream Oct. 1 at 8 pm ET. Sierra Hull, Joe Newberry, Tim O'Brien and Rhonda Vincent will share hosting and presenter duties over the course of the two-hour show, featuring taped and virtual performances and presentations from 2019 Entertainer of the...

Read more https://www.countrystandardtime.com/news/newsitem.asp?xid=11345