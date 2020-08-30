The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Wall, Avetts, Tuttle spin new sounds

Canadian singer Colter Wall offers his country and western sound on "Western Swing & Waltzes and Other Punchy Songs.? Wall rounded up his band, hot off a North American tour, to lay down these 10 songs at Yellow Dog Studios in Texas. Dave Cobb previously produced Wall, 24. The band consists of Patrick Lyons (pedal steel, Dobro, mandolin), Jake Groves (harmonica), Jason Simpson (bass), and Aaron Goodrich (drums); joined by Emily Gimble on piano and Doug Moreland on fiddle....

