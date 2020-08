Articles

BJ Barham of the North Carolina-based band American Aquarium has signed a worldwide publishing deal with Reservoir and One Riot. The deal includes the entire American Aquarium catalog, along with BJ Barham's solo efforts. “BJ Barham is the quintessential country songwriter," says One Riot.

