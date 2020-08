Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Wednesday, 26 August 2020 10:54 Hits: 3

Can Nolan's new film turn the tide in the global film industry crisis caused by the coronavirus pandemic? Cinema buffs and blockbuster-hungry teens alike have eagerly awaited it — but some release dates are still shaky.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/christopher-nolan-s-tenet-opens-to-high-expectations/a-54700657?maca=en-rss-en-cul-2090-rdf