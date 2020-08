Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Wednesday, 26 August 2020 15:15 Hits: 3

Long before Cameron Crowe wrote a classic movie about a fictional band, a real Georgia outfit with the same name shared a label with the Allman Brothers and scored a minor (and very bizarre) hit

Read more https://www.rollingstone.com/music/music-features/almost-famous-movie-real-stillwater-band-1047474/