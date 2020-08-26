The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Wynonna gives her Recollections

Category: Art/Music Hits: 5

Wynonna Judd will be out with an EP, "Recollections," on Oct. 30on Anti-. Judd recorded much of the collection while quarantining on her Tennessee farm in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. Forced off the road for the first time in years, she found herself reconnecting with her roots, performing a series of covers with her husband, former Highway 101 drummer, multi-instrumentalist and producer Cactus Moser....

Read more https://www.countrystandardtime.com/news/newsitem.asp?xid=11340

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version