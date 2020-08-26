Wynonna gives her Recollections

Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Wednesday, 26 August 2020 07:59 Hits: 5

Wynonna Judd will be out with an EP, "Recollections," on Oct. 30on Anti-. Judd recorded much of the collection while quarantining on her Tennessee farm in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. Forced off the road for the first time in years, she found herself reconnecting with her roots, performing a series of covers with her husband, former Highway 101 drummer, multi-instrumentalist and producer Cactus Moser....

Read more https://www.countrystandardtime.com/news/newsitem.asp?xid=11340