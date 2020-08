Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Tuesday, 25 August 2020 16:41 Hits: 6

On Monday (8-24), those horny for new Chris Stapleton music got their worlds rocked when the Kentucky singer and songwriter wiped his social media feeds clean and posted a teaser video complete with fire, loud guitar riffs, foreboding backup choruses, horses running free, and insects eating each other.

Read more https://www.savingcountrymusic.com/chris-stapleton-teases-starting-over/