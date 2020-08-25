Watch Bruce Springsteen, Jeff Tweedy, Lucinda Williams, and More Celebrate the Life of Joe Strummer

Articles

On Friday, August 21, what would have been Joe Strummer‘s 68th birthday, a smattering of talented artists participated in A Song for Joe: Celebrating the Life of Joe Strummer. The two-hour livestream was produced by Jesse Malin, Jeff Raspe, and Joe Strummer estate manager David Zonshine. Donations went towards the Save Our Stages campaign, which seeks federal assistance for independent music venues affected by COVID-19.

Covers included: Lucinda Williams (“Straight to Hell”), Hinds (“Spanish Bombs”), Grateful Dead‘s Bob Weir and Jesse Malin (“Death or Glory), Jeff Tweedy (also “Death or Glory”), Tom Morello (“Bankrobber”), Butch Walker (“London Calling”), and more. Bruce Springsteen, The Strokes‘ Albert Hammond, Jr, Beto O’Rourke, Fred Armisen, Steve Buscemi, and others shared birthday messages and unique Joe Strummer memories. The livestream also made room for previously unseen live footage of Strummer himself.

Lucinda Tait, Strummer’s widow, said, “To see so many musicians and artists come forward to honor Joe is really touching. Community was always important to him. Whether it was playing music with friends, organizing all night campfires, or hijacking festivals, Joe was always focused on bringing people together. Even though we can’t all be in the same room together, I could not think of a better way for us all to feel united. Joe would have loved this.”

Watch the entire livestream below.

* Feature image: Joe Strummer Foundation

