Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Tuesday, 25 August 2020 01:14 Hits: 16

With his aching, painful delivery of poetically elegant songs ripped straight out of his own biography and smeared with tears and the residues of addiction, Justin Townes Earle embodied everything you wanted from the tragic troubadour holding on just enough to perform for you.

