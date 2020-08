Articles

Published on Tuesday, 25 August 2020

Parker McCollum has contracted COVID-19, he said on social media. McCollum said today on Instagram, "I feel great and can sort of taste and smell a tad bit now." He also yearned to be able to hunt deer on his ranch in east Texas. McCollum posted on Friday, "I know there are a lot of you that were expecting to see me in concert this weekend in...

