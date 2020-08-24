Brown surprises with EP

Articles

Kane Brown made a surprise announcement with "Mixtape Vol. 1" coming out on Friday, a seven-song EP on RCA Nashville/Zone 4. The new EP includes four tracks that Brown has released since the start of 2020, along with three previously unreleased songs. Brown co-wrote each selection on "Mixtape Vol. 1, "his first multi-song project since his Platinum-certified Billboard 200 chart-topping "Experiment" arrived in November 2018....

