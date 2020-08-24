The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Hank Jr., Stuart, Dillon to join Country Music Hall of Fame

Category: Art/Music Hits: 7

Hank Williams Jr., Marty Stuart and songwriter Dean Dillon are the 2020 inductees for the Country Music Hall of Fame. Dillon will be inducted in the "Songwriter" category, which is awarded every third year in rotation with the "Recording and/or Touring Musician" and "Non-Performer" categories. Stuart will be inducted in the "Modern Era Artist" category, and Williams will be inducted in the "Veterans Era Artist" category....

