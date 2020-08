Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Monday, 24 August 2020 19:39 Hits: 7

Gone West is gone. One-half of the group, Colbie Caillat and Justin Kawika Young announced Tuesday they were leaving. The decision came about two months after the quartet released their full-length debut, "Canyons" on June12. The band also included Jason Reeves and Nelly Joy. "After a lot of thought during this time, Justin and I have...

Read more https://www.countrystandardtime.com/news/newsitem.asp?xid=11318