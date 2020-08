Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Monday, 24 August 2020

Mickey Guyton, the lone Black female country artist on a major label, is releasing her new EP, " Bridges," on Sept. 11. The six-song project includes her current song "Heaven Down Here" and her recent release "Black Like Me," considered particularly poignant in the wake of the killing of George Floyd....

