Category: Art/Music Published on Monday, 24 August 2020

Dolly Parton will give her own Christmas present to fans in the form of "A Holly Dolly Christmas" coming out on Oct. 2. Releasing on Butterfly Records in partnership with 12Tone Music, this is Dolly's first holiday album in 30 years. This collection of music includes classics and a few original tracks from Parton....

