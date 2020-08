Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Monday, 24 August 2020

Trace Adkins will put out an EP, "Ain't That Kind of Cowboy," on Oct. 16 via Verge Records. Adkins also released a new song, "Just The Way We Do It." The follow-up to 2017's "Something's Going On," Adkins went into the studio with producer Bart Butler, cutting six tracks including recently released "Mind on Fishin'" and "Better Off."...

