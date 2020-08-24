The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Moore goes Live at the Ryman

Justin Moore will go "Live at the Ryman" with his next disc, coming out Sept. 17 on Valory Music Group. The 17-song set was recorded at the Ryman in 2018. "A live album is something I've always had a desire to record and have out for our fans," Moore said on Instagram. "We had the chance to record our sold-out Ryman show 2 years ago. The crowd, the venue, it was unreal. Luckily I didn't screw it up LOL."...

