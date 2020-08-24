The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Barrett announces pregnancy

Category: Art/Music Hits: 7

Gabby Barrett is pregnant with a baby girl on the way next year. Barrett is married to her guitarist Cade Foehner, who she et while competing on American Idol. Barrett, 21, posted on Instagram, "And then there were three." Foehner posted, "I have the most amazing Wife in the world. I can't possibly come up with strong enough words to honor her as she has honored me in giving me a baby girl!Praise the Lord our God!"...

Read more https://www.countrystandardtime.com/news/newsitem.asp?xid=11325

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version