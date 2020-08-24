The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Bluegrasser Steve Gulley passes

Bluegrass singer Steve Gulley, who was a member of Mountain Heart, died on Tuesday of cancer at 57. Gulley was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer about a month ago. Gulley cut his musical teeth at Kentucky's legendary Renfro Valley Barn Dance and Jamboree, where he came to serve as musical director before launching into full-time touring in the mid-1990s with bluegrass Hall of Famer Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver....

