Category: Art/Music Published on Monday, 24 August 2020 13:28 Hits: 11

Amid the coronavirus closure of the 2020 Beethhovenfest, the Rimini Collective artists group will host a "theatrical inspection" at Bonn's storied Beethovenhalle, now a construction site.

