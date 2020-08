Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Monday, 24 August 2020 01:25

According to social media posts on Justin Townes Earle's official Facebook and Instagram accounts, the singer, songwriter, second generation performer, and Nashville native has passed away the age of 38. The news was released on Sunday evening, August 23rd, though no cause of death has been given at this time.

